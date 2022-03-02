Wednesday, March 2, 2022
‘Futurama’ star John DiMaggio tweets he’s returning for new Hulu episodes

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

After a salary dispute that reportedly had Hulu searching for a soundalike, a triumphant John DiMaggio tweeted he’ll be returning to voice the hard-drinking, foul-mouthed robot Bender in new Futurama episodes bound for Hulu. 

“I’m back baby!” he tweeted Tuesday evening, quoting his shiny metal alter-ego.

DiMaggio’s message was met with a flood of Bender gifs and other positive thoughts from fans. 

Two weeks ago, the veteran character actor explained why he wasn’t signed onto the project at that point; his Futurama co-stars Katey SegalPhil LaMarrBilly West and others had previously committed. 

At the time, DiMaggio, who also voiced Jake the dog on the beloved Emmy-winning animated series Adventure Time, explained the situation.

“Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family,” the actor noted in part, adding, “it’s about self-respect.”

“I don’t think only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does,” John wrote, explaining he’s “tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time & talent.”

Evidently, show creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen were pulling for DiMaggio to return to the fold.

Hulu announced early in February that 20 new episodes of the Emmy-winning series would be created for the streaming service.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

