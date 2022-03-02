HomeNewsEntertainmentIn Brief: 'Coda', 'Dune' hailed by Hollywood Critics Association, and more
In Brief: ‘Coda’, ‘Dune’ hailed by Hollywood Critics Association, and more

By staff
The Hollywood Critics Association held its fifth annual awards on Monday in Los Angeles, and Siân Heder’s CODA — which won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at Sunday’s SAG Awards — took the top award for best picture, with Heder winning for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur winning for supporting actor, according to VarietyKenneth Branagh’s Belfast grabbed the best cast ensemble award. Dune led the evening with four awards, including best score, best cinematography and best visual effects. Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve also tied for best director honors with Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion. Other notable winners included West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, and Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield for their performances in Spencer and tick, tick…BOOM!, respectively…

Channing Tatum’s Free Association production company is partnering with Lionsgate on a live dance show inspired by the Step Up film franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 2006 original film and its four sequels grossed over $650 million at the worldwide box office and launched a streaming series, currently in its third season, on Starz…

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes‘ Jason Clarke has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer, according to Deadline. The star-studded roster already includes Emily BluntMatt DamonRobert Downey Jr.Florence PughRami MalekJosh HartnettKenneth Branagh and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, the latter of whom is set to play the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of the atomic bomb. Clarke can be seen next playing Los Angeles Lakers Legend Jerry West in HBO’s new series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, premiering on Sunday…

