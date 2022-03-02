Lindsay Lohan signs new Netflix deal to star in 2 more films

James Gourley/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan‘s return to acting will be threefold — and available to stream on Netflix.

On Tuesday, Lohan and the streaming giant announced that they’ve signed a deal for the actress to star in two new films, bringing Lohan’s total films with the streamer to three.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director of Independent Film, according to Variety. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

The Mean Girls alum expressed her excitement on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a headline announcing the news along with the caption, “Exciting things to come!”

Netflix did not reveal any information about the new films. However, Lohan is already set to star in Falling for Christmas, a holiday movie due out on Netflix later this year. In the project she works opposite Chord Overstreet as “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmas time, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter,” as described by Netflix.

