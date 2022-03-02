HomeNewsEntertainmentNaya Rivera’s family "very pleased" after settling wrongful death suit
NewsEntertainment

Naya Rivera’s family “very pleased” after settling wrongful death suit

By staff
0
3
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Almost two years after Naya Rivera‘s tragic death, the Glee alum’s family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Ventura County.

Rivera’s estate and Ryan Dorsey — the father of the late actress’ son, Josey — filed the legal paperwork against the county and the United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management on behalf of the now six-year-old, who was four when Rivera drowned at Lake Piru during their mother-son outing in July 2020.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the Rivera family’s lawyer, Amjad M. Khan, said in a statement to KABC. “Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

Khan added that the settlement is “subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.”

Dorsey filed the suit in 2020, alleging that Rivera’s death was preventable, and that the boat that she and Josey were in at Lake Piru, where she died, “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan divorced Naya in 2018 after four years of marriage.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleIn Brief: ‘Coda’, ‘Dune’ hailed by Hollywood Critics Association, and more
Next articleLin-Manuel Miranda explains why he didn’t submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Oscar consideration
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.