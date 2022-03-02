(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

John Edward Cart age 94 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Graveside service will be held privately. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cart family.

Lois Boothe Dalton, 94, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Entombment will be at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Virginia is serving the Dalton family.

Margaret Cobler Gardner, 90, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert David Hairston died Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Brenda Johns, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Lucy Lawson, 87, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bertha Wimbush Manns, 93, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the family of Mrs. Manns.

Pauline Moore, 92, of Stuart, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Moore family.

Earnest Philpott transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, February 28, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Frank Rivers, 70, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Karen Leigh Shook, 56, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Shook family.

Curtis Randolph Stone, 79, of Bassett, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stone family.

Peggy Mason Stultz, 89, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, February 26, 2022. A funeral will be held at Rich Acres Christian Church on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Collins, McKee Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Glen Eugene Williams, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.