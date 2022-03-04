Ridley Scott to produce a new ‘Alien’ film from ‘Don’t Breathe’ director Fede Alvarez

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fede Alvarez, the director of the thriller movie Don’t Breathe and the successful Evil Dead reboot in 2013, is going to space with Ridley Scott for a new Alien film.

Scott, the director of the groundbreaking 1979 original, who returned to the franchise to direct the Alien prequels Prometheus in 2012 and Alien: Covenant in 2017, is producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the trade, this project won’t be thematically related to the existing movies, and instead a stand-alone feature meant to be an original for Hulu from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

Meanwhile, FX is working on an Alien series set on earth decades in the future — before Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley took her ill-fated trip on the mining vessel USS Nostromo in Alien.

Some years ago, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp teased he was working on a direct sequel to James Cameron‘s classic 1986 sequel Aliens, hinting he would reunite Weaver with her Aliens co-star Michael Biehn, but that project apparently fizzled out, and 20th Century Fox’s subsequent sale to Disney in 2019 might have sealed its fate permanently.

