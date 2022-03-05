Saturday, March 5, 2022
Becoming sunny with a high of 69 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Sprawling high pressure over the northeast United States and extending south into the Mid-Atlantic region will shift east today allowing a warm front to lift north through our area this afternoon resulting in warmer temperatures. An approaching cold front may trigger a few showers in southeast West Virginia on Sunday, but most areas will remain dry until Monday with the passage of this cold front. After a dry day Tuesday, showers return on Wednesday as low pressure tracks along a stalled front to our south.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
