Obituaries

David Allen Collier, 59, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at UNC Rockingham in Eden, N.C. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Henry Hinton Daniels Sr., 79, of Ferrum, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Darryl Wayne Jamison transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Brenda Johns, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Melinda Dawn Kingsley, 41, of Martinsville, passed on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Janice Charity Kirby, 82, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at SOVAH-Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Earnest Philpott transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, February 28, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

James Roberts, 53, of Axton, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

John Edgar Shelton Jr., 73, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Shelton family.

James Bernard “J.B.” Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel.

Bobby Dean Strader, 62, of Axton, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Roy Albert Tenney Jr., 57, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Turner, 67, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the SOVAH Hospital, Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Henry W. Vaughn 87, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Karen Thomas Whited, 67, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Glen Eugene Williams, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Texas Nerine Crews Young, 80, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Young family.