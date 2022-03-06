Six new deaths in district due to Covid

The Virginia Department of Health shows six new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Tuesday: three in Franklin County, one in Martinsville, one in Henry County and one in Patrick County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 242, followed by Franklin County with 183, Martinsville at 112 and Patrick County with 87.

Henry County has had 519 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 343, Martinsville at 193 and Patrick County with 144.

Franklin County had 19 new cases, Patrick County had 14, Henry County had 8, and Martinsville had none.

In total, Henry County has had 11,249 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,634, Patrick County 3,538, and Martinsville with 3,172 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 17 to 15. Patrick County is down from 33 to 22, Henry County is down from 22 to 13, Franklin County is down from 14 to 9 and Martinsville is at 2, down from 11.

In the state, 72% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County 49%, and Patrick County 42%.

The state average of Covid tests returning a positive is now down to 6%. Franklin County is 18%, Patrick County is 12%, Henry County is 10% and Martinsville is 0%.

Of the 7,141 outbreaks statewide, 74 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 28,593 total cases, 1,199 hospitalizations and 624 deaths.

Statewide, 144 people died of COVID-19 since Tuesday. There have been 1,645,791 cases, 47,509 hospitalizations and 18,955 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 79 million COVID-19 cases and 958,437 deaths. Worldwide there have been 445 million cases and 5.9 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.