Cloudy, breezy, with a high near 70 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Warm southerly flow will continue across the area between a large area of high pressure to our southeast and a trough of low pressure and a cold front to out northwest. This front will approach the area from the northwest today, but will not move through the region until Monday evening. A few light rain showers are expected in the west this afternoon/evening. However, showers with gusty winds are expected to accompany the front late Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected for Tuesday through the end of the week with unsettled weather conditions as the frontal system lingers just to our southeast.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: