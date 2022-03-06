Local sports schedule

College baseball: Today – P&HCC vs Lackawanna College at Florence Darlington at 12:30 p.m., double header.

College softball: Today – P&HCC at Bryant & Stratton, 12 p.m., double header.

College basketball: UVA finished the regular season at 12-18 with a 71-61 win over Louisville Saturday. Clemson edged out Virginia Tech 63-59 as the Hokies finish with a 19-12 record. UNC spoiled Coach K’s retirement game beating #4 Duke 94-81. The Tar Heels finish at 23-8 on the season. Matchups are to be determined for the ACC tournament that begins later this week.