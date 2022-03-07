Chris Rock and Kevin Hart combine forces for the Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed tour

Live Nation

Recently, we reported that both Kevin Hart and Chris Rock were launching respective stand-up tours, but now it’s been announced that the longtime friends are teaming up for a trek.

Live Nation reports that Hart and Rock will take the stage together in July with their joint Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed tour.

The exclusive arena run kicks off on July 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, New York, and also will stop at the Prudential Center and PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey and at New York City’s historic Madison Square Garden, before wrapping up at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on July 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

In a statement, Hart said, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together — until now!!!”

He added, “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

