Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Rami Malek among next round of confirmed Oscars presenters

ABC/AMPAS

The producers of the 94th Annual Academy Awards have announced their second round of presenters. 

Oscar-winning actors Anthony Hopkins and Rami Malek will have podium time, as will Oscar-winning Black Panther costume designr Ruth E. Carter, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu

Golden Globe winner Uma Thurman will also take the stage on March 27, as will Pam & Tommy‘s Lily James, and John Wick series vet and Tony and Emmy winner performer John Leguizamo

Previously announced presenters included Oscar winners Kevin CostnerLady Gaga, and The Batman‘s Zoë Kravitz.

Amy SchumerWanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

