‘Home Town Takeover’ stars Ben & Erin Napier share what to do, and what not to do, when planning spring projects

Gary Gershoff/Getty Image

With spring inching ever closer, Home Town Takeover stars Ben and Erin Napier have some advice on what projects you should plan on starting soon.

“Spring cleaning is a thing for a reason!” Ben told ABC Audio, saying one of the first thing he does is fire up the pressure washer to give their home’s exterior a “deep clean.” He and Erin also say spring is when they “paint the front porch floor” if it needs a little freshening. That also includes other areas of their home, like the baseboards or door frame.

“That’s a that’s a way that you can freshen things up without really, really taking on a big project,” Ben suggested.

As for things one shouldn’t be doing at this time, Erin warned, “Don’t plant your flowers until after Easter! It doesn’t matter how warm it is, it can still freeze.”

The HGTV stars also caution those looking to get a jump start on home renovating projects — such as getting that long-overdue addition started — to “make sure you know what you’re getting into.”

On that note, Erin warned against doing everything on your own: “Hire professionals to do electrical and plumbing.”

The couple, who share two young daughters, wished they had professionals helping them with their year-round “ritual” — constantly cleaning their home.

“We’re in the season of life where we have a toddler and a baby,” Erin noted. “It’s spring cleaning for us every day. We actually used our Swiffer Wet Jet Wood this morning because breakfast got a little bit messy.”

She explained their daughters tried “feeding each other” but managed to feed the floorboards “smashed strawberries and bananas” instead.

Home Town Takeover airs on HGTV and is streaming on Discovery Plus.

