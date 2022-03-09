Wednesday, March 9, 2022
HomeNewsLocalMississippi man dies in crash in Pittsylvania County
NewsLocal

Mississippi man dies in crash in Pittsylvania County

By staff
0
5

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred Monday (Mar 7) at 2:20 p.m. on Route 58, seven tenths of a mile east of Ringgold Depot Road in Pittsylvania County.

A 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer, traveling east on Route 58 ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and then struck a stack of wooden pallets in the parking lot of a lumber yard.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Melquavis Keyarvis Turnipseed, 21, of Mantee, MS. Turnipseed was transported to Sovah Health in Danville, where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Previous articlePartly sunny with a high of 56 today
Next articleIn Brief: Apple TV+ getting into the baseball game; More ‘Love Is Blind’ for Netflix
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE