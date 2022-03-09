One new death in Henry County due to Covid

The Virginia Department of Health shows 1 new death in Henry County due to COVID-19 since yesterday.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 246, followed by Franklin County with 183, Martinsville at 113 and Patrick County with 89.

Henry County had 2 new hospitalizations and has had 521 since the pandemic began, Patrick County had 1 and is at 145. Franklin County is at 343 and Martinsville is at 194 and neither had any new hospitalizations.

Franklin County has had 9 news cases, Henry County had 5, Martinsville had 3 and Patrick County had 1.

In total, Henry County has had 11,277 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,664, Patrick County 3,543, and Martinsville with 3,181 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is down from 13 to 12. Patrick County is down from 14 to 12, Franklin County remains at 11, Martinsville is up from 8 to 10 and Henry County is at 9, down from 10.

In the state, 72% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County 49%, and Patrick County 42%.

The state average of Covid tests returning a positive is now at 4%. Henry and Franklin counties are at 8%, Patrick County is at 5% and Martinsville is 0%.

Of the 7,171 outbreaks statewide, 74 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 28,665 total cases, 1,203 hospitalizations and 631 deaths.

Statewide, 32 people died of COVID-19 yesterday. There have been 1,650,281 cases, 47,764 hospitalizations and 19,130 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 79 million COVID-19 cases and 961,993 deaths. Worldwide there have been 450 million cases and 6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.