Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Partly sunny with a high of 56 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

A strong system will impact the area during the weekend.

Moderate rainfall and gusty winds will precede this weather system Saturday while strong winds, sharply colder temperatures and wind chills, will follow the system into Sunday.

It will start with a low pressure tracking along a stalled frontal boundary across the southeast U.S. will move northeast to off the Mid-Atlantic by tonight.

Weak high pressure will build across the area for Thursday and Friday. Nonetheless, it will remain mostly cloudy and cool as moist flow aloft continues across the region.

By Saturday, a strong winter-like weather system will sweep through the area bringing rain showers, strong gusty winds, much colder temperatures, and mountain snow showers.

Cold high pressure will return to the area for Sunday and Monday.

Near normal temperatures through Friday will trend to well below normal over the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
