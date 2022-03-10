In Brief: Superhero movies moved by Warner Bros.; New ‘Trek’ show on the way, and more

Warner Bros. has shuffled the release dates for a few of its upcoming movies. Variety reports the Jason Momoa-led sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being pushed back from December 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. Meanwhile, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, high-tails it from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is being pushed back three months to October 21, 2022; and DC League of Super-Pets — in which Johnson voices Superman’s canine partner, Krypto the Super Dog — is moving into Black Adam‘s original July 29, 2022 spot. Super-Pets was originally slated for a May 20, 2022 release. Finally, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will move up a few months. The Zachary Levi-starring pic switches from June 2, 2023, to Dec. 12, 2022…

Paramount+ on Wednesday debuted the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff will be set a decade before the Kirk era, and will follow Pike and the USS Enterprise on their own intergalactic adventures. Anson Mount will return as fan-favorite Capt. Christopher Pike, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Pike’s first officer, and Ethan Peck as science officer Spock. Strange New Worlds launches May 5 on Paramount+…

The 75th annual Tony Awards will return to New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall on June 12, and for the first time ever, they’ll air live coast-to-coast on CBS. The four-hour ceremony will once again be split between Paramount+ and CBS. Coverage will start on the streaming platform at 7 p.m. ET, with the remainder of the ceremony airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Paramount+ will also stream the telecast alongside the live show, and the show will be available on-demand in its entirety after airing. Nominations for this year’s Tonys will be announced May 3…

CBS announced on Wednesday that it has renewed four of its popular reality shows — Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails and the home makeover series Secret Celebrity Renovation — for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The renewals will take Survivor through its 44th season and The Amazing Race to its 34th cycle. Tough as Nails will run through its fifth season and Secret Celebrity Renovation is headed into its second season…

Conrad Janis, the character actor best-known for playing Fred McConnell, the father of Pam Dawber’s Mindy in Mork & Mindy, the 70s sitcom that also starred Robin Williams, died March 1 in Los Angeles, business manager Dean A. Avedon tells The New York Times. He was 94. A cause of death was not given. Janis appeared on many popular TV shows, including The Untouchables, Get Smart, My Favorite Martian, The Waltons, Maude, Happy Days, The Jeffersons, Laverne & Shirley and Frazier. On film he appeared in Airport 1975, Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Night and Ben Stiller’s cult favorite The Cable Guy, starring Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick, among others. Janis was also a successful and lifelong jazz trombonist who performed regularly with his group, the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band…

