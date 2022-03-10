(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Judith R. Bishop, 79, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

David Allen Collier, 59, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at UNC Rockingham in Eden, N.C. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Violet T. Frith, 87, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va. is handling arrangements.

John Mitchell Gayle Sr., 84, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Katherine Easley “Pet” Hairston 77, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathleen J. Hall, 79, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville.

Sandra Palmer Henderson, 82, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dallas Johnson, 70, died Sunday, March 6,2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Raymond Vincent Klecz, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Brenda Kaye Martin, 60 of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas Amos Martin passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. An open visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA 24055, from 12 until 4 p.m. The family will not be in attendance. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, March 11, 2022. Collins-McKee-Stone in Bassett is in charge.

David Earl Motley, 73, of Martinsville, Va., died on Monday, March 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022. Interment will follow at the Brodie/Motley Cemetery in Snow Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

James Roberts, 53, of Axton, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Bernard “J.B.” Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Spencer family.

James Turner, 67, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the SOVAH Hospital, Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Texas Nerine Crews Young, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Young family.