Two new deaths in district due to Covid

The Virginia Department of Health shows 2 new deaths in Henry County due to COVID-19 since yesterday: 1 in Henry County and 1 in Franklin County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 247, followed by Franklin County with 184, Martinsville at 113 and Patrick County with 89.

Martinsville had 8 new cases, Patrick County had 1, Henry and Franklin counties had no new cases.

In total, Henry County has had 11,271 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,655, Patrick County 3,545, and Martinsville with 3,188 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide remains at 12. Patrick County is at 12, Franklin County remains at 11, Martinsville is at 10 and Henry County is at 9.

In the state, 72% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County 49%, and Patrick County 42%.

The state average of Covid tests returning a positive is now at 4%. Henry and Franklin counties are at 8%, Patrick County is at 5% and Martinsville is 0%.

Of the 7,171 outbreaks statewide, 74 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 28,665 total cases, 1,203 hospitalizations and 631 deaths.

Statewide, 35 people died of COVID-19 yesterday. There have been 1,651,940 cases, 47,862 hospitalizations and 19,165 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 79 million COVID-19 cases and 963,823 deaths. Worldwide there have been 451 million cases and 6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.