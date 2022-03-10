Scoreboard roundup — 3/9/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 115, Charlotte 101
Chicago 114, Detroit 108
Phoenix 111, Miami 90
Milwaukee 124, Atlanta 115
Minnesota 132, Oklahoma City 102
Orlando 108, New Orleans 102
Houston 139, LA Lakers 130 (OT)
Toronto 119, San Antonio 104
New York 107, Dallas 77
Utah 123, Portland 85
Denver 106, Sacramento 100
LA Clippers 115, Washington 109
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Edmonton 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
