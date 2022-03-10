Mostly cloudy with a high of 48 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

An Arctic cold front will sweep through the region Saturday morning. This strong frontal system will bring strong gusty winds and much colder temperatures to the area for the weekend.

A hard freeze is expected by Sunday morning with temperatures potentially as low as 15 to 20 degrees. Wind chill readings will be near 10 degrees early Sunday.

High pressure located across the eastern Great Lakes will drift east toward New York and New England today and tonight. This pattern will keep the area mostly cloudy with cool northeast flow through Friday. By Friday night, a strong cold front will approach the region from the west moving through the area Saturday.

This frontal system will bring widespread rain to the region Friday night, followed by sharply colder temperatures, strong winds, accumulating snow in the western mountains, and very cold wind chills Saturday and Sunday.

Weather conditions will improve by Monday as a large area of high pressure builds across the region.

