Two arrested in narcotic take-downs

Johnny Miranda (left) and Josh Sawyers. (Courtesy: PCSO)

Two men were arrested in separate narcotic take-down operations on Wednesday, March 2nd, according to a news release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Johnny Miranda, 24, of Morrow, GA, was arrested at approximately 5 PM when he allegedly attempted to deliver more than one and a half pounds of methamphetamine into the Ararat community of the county. Miranda was taken into custody without incident by the sheriff’s office’s tactical response team.

The methamphetamine seized has a street value of approximately $40,000, according to the sheriff. Smith explained that large quantities of methamphetamine such as this is sold to street level dealers and sold per gram, typically at 60 to 80 dollars per gram.

“This is how dozens of drug addicts are infected, poisoning our community with thefts and other unwanted bi-products caused by the methamphetamine epidemic,” the Sheriff emphasized.

Miranda was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 227 grams of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (methamphetamine). He is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.

At approximately 8 PM on Wednesday, March 2nd, Joshua David Sawyers, 38, of 1455 Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, NC, was arrested as he allegedly attempted to deliver approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in the Ararat community.

Sawyers also allegedly was found to be in possession of a stolen rifle that he was attempting to distribute along with the methamphetamine, as well as a hand gun, according to Smith.

Sawyers was not compliant and attempted to flee as deputies from the tactical response team gave him commands to surrender. Sawyers was apprehended a brief moment later by sheriff’s K9 Crash and was subsequently treated by medical personnel for minor injuries.

Sawyers was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond. Smith stated that a multitude of narcotics and firearms charges are forthcoming against Sawyers as the investigation continues.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Pendleton and Investigator Brian Hubbard led the investigations.

The two incidents are unrelated, according to the sheriff, who added that Miranda and Sawyers do not know each other.

The Surry County, NC and Carroll County, VA sheriff’s offices assisted in the operation.