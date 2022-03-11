Arrest made in shooting death in Kuntry Boyz Tires parking lot

Stephen Darnell Holland

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 12:23 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot in the parking lot of Kuntry Boyz Tires located at 8985 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville, VA. At 12:28 pm, deputies arrived on the scene and found a male victim lying on the ground.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Donny Shermaine Martin, 44, of Martinsville, VA.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia where an autopsy will be performed.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that an argument ensued between the victim and Stephen Darnell Holland. During the course of the argument, Holland produced a firearm and shot Martin multiple times.

Stephen Darnell Holland, 39, of Axton, VA, has been charged with the following and is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.