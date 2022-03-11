Ryan Reynolds taps his ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’ director Shawn Levy for ‘Deadpool 3’

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Good news, Deadpool fans: The long-anticipated third movie starring Ryan Reynolds‘ red-suited “merc with the mouth” has a director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds, who also is a producer of the blockbuster Deadpool series, has tapped his friend and Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy to call the shots for the in-development threequel.

Incidentally, the news comes the day The Adam Project debuted on Netflix.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also back in the fold for the third go-round — the first to be co-produced by ABC News’ parent company Disney, following the company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Levy was also behind the camera for the hit Night at the Museum films, starring Ben Stiller, and is an executive producer and episode director on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Following multiple pandemic-related delays, his Free Guy became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021, earning $331.5 million worldwide.

