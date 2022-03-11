Target introduces ‘Target Zero’ initiative to help shoppers identify products that reduce waste

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the world aims to figure out ways to live and shop more sustainably, Target is adding to those efforts with one of its latest initiatives.

The brand announced Target Zero this week, which essentially gives shoppers a better idea of which products help to reduce waste.

Throughout the store as well as online, there will be icons that display which items are designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable, made from recycled content, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic.

“By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities,” Amanda Nusz, the senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation, said in a statement.

The assortment of offerings that will be tagged under Target Zero includes hundreds of new and existing products across beauty, personal care and home. There are also plans to expand into other categories in the future.

Target’s latest initiative falls in line with its commitments to the company’s sustainability strategy, Target Forward, which aims to collaboratively work with shoppers to elevate sustainable brands while also pushing to eliminate waste.

“We can’t wait to introduce our guests to Target Zero because we recognize their growing calls to find products that fit within their lifestyle, designed with sustainability in mind,” Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

She continued, “Our aim with Target Zero is to keep delivering on their needs through our ever-evolving product assortment, as well as to give brands investing in reduced waste products and packaging an opportunity to have those products highlighted by Target.”

Target fans looking to consciously shop can look forward to zero-waste innovations from brands such as Burt’s Bees which uses recyclable metal tins for its lip balms without single-use plastics, as well as PLUS which is a body wash created to eliminate excess water and waste by using a dehydrated, dissolvable square that transforms when wet.

The company said it has a goal of becoming a market leader for curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030 as well as aims to make 100% of its owned brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

