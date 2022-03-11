Friday, March 11, 2022
Tips to save money on groceries amid inflation

By staff
Mok Jee Chuang / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — With inflation at a 40-year high, Americans are seeking ways they can save some money on everything from gas to groceries.

The next time you hit a supermarket, there are several strategies you can use to help you stay on budget. Buying frozen meat and produce, opting for generic brands and buying in bulk are just some ways you can compensate for record-high prices.

ABC News’ Becky Worley shared more tips consumers can use the next time they shop for groceries:

