Obituaries

Judith R. Bishop, 79, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lee Bosworth, 61, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Catron Dillon, 82, of Bassett, died on Wednesday Marcy 9, 2022, at the Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Henry Memorial Park. There will not be a viewing or visitation. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Dillon family.

Violet T. Frith, 87, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va. is handling arrangements.

John Mitchell Gayle Sr., 84, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Georgia Hairston, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Katherine Easley “Pet” Hairston 77, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Palmer Henderson, 82, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dallas Johnson, 70, died Sunday, March 6,2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Raymond Vincent Klecz, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Brenda Kaye Martin, 60 of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Bernard “J.B.” Spencer, 84, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Spencer family.

Nancy Marie Hollandsworth Spraker, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spraker family.

Texas Nerine Crews Young, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Young family.