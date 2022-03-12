One new death reported in district due to Covid

The Virginia Department of Health shows 1 new death in Franklin County since Thursday.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 247, followed by Franklin County with 185, Martinsville at 113 and Patrick County with 89.

Henry County had 16 new cases, Martinsville had 7, Franklin County had 4, and Patrick County had 3.

In total, Henry County has had 11,287 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,659, Patrick County 3,548, and Martinsville with 3,195 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population in Henry County is down from 9 to 6, Franklin County is down from 11 to 5, Martinsville has decreased from 10 to 3, and Patrick County has dropped from 12 to 1.

In the state, 72% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County 49%, and Patrick County 42%.

The state average of Covid tests returning a positive is now at 4%. Henry and Franklin counties are at 8%, Patrick County is at 5% and Martinsville is 0%.

There are currently 1,469 outbreaks statewide and 14 of them are in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 28,707 total cases, 1,242 hospitalizations and 634 deaths.

Statewide, 47 people died of COVID-19 yesterday. There have been 1,653,212 cases, 47,948 hospitalizations and 19,212 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 79 million COVID-19 cases and 967,126 deaths. Worldwide there have been 455 million cases and 6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.