Wind advisory, rain, snow, high of 30 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is a wind advisory in effect for Martinsville and Henry County until 7 p.m. this evening. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. The National Weather Services says a strong cold front will move through this morning, bringing a period of rain changing to snow, winds and much colder temperatures. Things dry out by later this afternoon, with high pressure building in for Sunday. We gradually warm back up early next week as high pressure shifts offshore.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: