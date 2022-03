In the ACC Tournament, after knocking off #2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals Thursday night 87-80, the Hokies eliminated #3 seed UNC last night 72-59 and find themselves playing for an ACC Championship for the first time in the school’s history. #7 Virginia Tech takes on #1 Duke tonight at 8:30.

