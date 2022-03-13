Video shows man jumping counter, stabbing people inside New York’s Museum of Modern Art

Kali9/Getty Images

Surveillance video released by police Sunday shows the suspect who stabbed two employees inside New York City’s Museum of Modern Art leaping over a counter near the entrance with a knife in hand and proceeding to attack the workers.

The search for the suspect, identified by the New York Police Department as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, continued Sunday. Cabana allegedly committed the double stabbing a day after his membership to the museum was revoked, police said.

Security video from inside the museum shows a man wearing a dark-hooded jacket and a mask coming through the building’s glass revolving door, charging toward the reception desk with a knife in his right hand and hopping over the counter to attack the employees.

The episode unfolded around 4:15 p.m. when the suspect was denied entry to the world-renowned museum.

A female employee was stabbed in the lower back and neck and a male employee in the left collarbone, the New York Police Department said. The victims, both 24 years old, were taken to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition, according to police.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller told reporters a letter was sent to the suspect revoking his membership on Friday.

“He’s known to employees here,” Miller told reporters at a news conference Saturday. It is not believed to be a random attack, he said.

Miller said the suspect’s membership was revoked due to two recent incidents of disorderly conduct, but didn’t provide more information.

He also said the suspect was connected to two other incidents in the midtown area.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, said the mayor is monitoring the situation, adding that the incident is isolated.

“Neither victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries at this time,” he tweeted.

The museum announced it will be closed on Sunday.

MoMA, which opened in 1929, is one of the most popular museums in New York City. It is located on 53rd Street in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

