In Brief: ‘The Boys’ drops season 3 trailer, and more

Netflix has canceled The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season two ranked ninth on the streamer’s global English-language top-10 series list for October 11-17, the week of its premiere, but dropped the week after. It did not make the streamer’s U.S. top 10 in the month after its premiere, per THR. The series, based on the best-selling book series, follows “the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.” The season two cast includes Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Anais Lee, Vivian Watson and Kyndra Sanchez, who took over the role of Dawn, replacing Xochitl Gomez…

Amazon Prime Video dropped the season-three teaser trailer of The Boys on Saturday. Star Trek movie series star Karl Urban plays Billy Butcher in the show about very flawed superheroes and the people seeking to make them pay. Season three of The Boys will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8…

The third season of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy will premiere June 22, the streaming service announced on Sunday. The series, starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, centers on seven children adopted by billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who work together to solve a mystery surrounding the death of their father…

