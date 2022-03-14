(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Judith R. Bishop, 79, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Richard Blount, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lee Bosworth, 61, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Pickford Dalton, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

David Deshazo, 65 of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Catron Dillon, 82, of Bassett, died on Wednesday Marcy 9, 2022, at the Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Henry Memorial Park. There will not be a viewing or visitation. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Dillon family.

Judy Joyce Draper, 72, of Collinsville, Va., formerly of Mayodan, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Draper family.

Violet T. Frith, 87, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Collins Funeral Home in Bassett, Va. is handling arrangements.

Georgia Hairston, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sandra Palmer Henderson, 82, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Raymond Vincent Klecz, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lucy Thelma Hairston Maddox, 88, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Brenda Kaye Martin, 60 of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Moore, 83, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hubert Lee Ramsey, 92, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ramsey family.

Irene Lawson Simpson, 94, passed away at King’s Grant on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Michael Spraker, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nancy Marie Hollandsworth Spraker, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spraker family.