Pete Davidson officially going to space; reportedly fighting with Kanye via text on Earth

NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jeff Bezos Blue Origins company on Monday officially confirmed a rumor that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is heading to space.

The stand-up and King of Staten Island star will be aboard the space exploration company’s fourth human flight of its New Shepard rocket on March 23, along with Party America CEO Marty Allen property developer Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, who runs a science education non-profit; entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield.

The 20th flight of the New Shepard is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. Eastern time lift off.

Meanwhile, on Earth, Page Six reports Pete Davidson is “done being quiet” when it comes to online postings from Kanye West about Pete’s relationship with ‘Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The publication says it has confirmed texts from Pete to Kanye in which Davidson reportedly urged West to “calm down,” and noted, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

Pete added, “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

And when West asked him where he was, Davidson reportedly showed a shirtless selfie, twisting the knife with, “In bed with your wife.”

Pete’s many tats were on display, and fans spotted a new “KIM” tattoo among the sea of ink.

A court earlier this month granted Kardashian’s request to be legally declared single while her divorce from West is finalized.

