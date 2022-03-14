‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing on TBS and The CW, honored the best in movies and TV with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.
Netflix’s Power of the Dog was the big winner in the film category, earning four awards in all, including best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best director honors for Jane Campion.
Belfast was also a multiple award winner, with best acting ensemble and best original screenplay.
Will Smith took home best actor honors for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Best supporting actor and actress trophies went to CODA‘s Troy Kotsur and West Side Story‘s Anna DeBose.
On the TV side, Ted Lasso took home the most awards, including best comedy and best actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively. Succession won for best drama, with best supporting actor and actress honors going to Kieren Culkin and Sarah Snook.
Mare of Easttown also took home top prize for limited series. Lee Jung-jae walked off with best actor in a drama series for Squid Games and Melanie Lynskey won best actress honors for Yellowjackets.
MOVIES
Best picture
The Power of the Dog
Best actor
Will Smith, King Richard
Best actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best supporting actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best young actor/actress
Jude Hill, Belfast
Best acting ensemble
Belfast
Best director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best original screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best adapted screenplay
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best cinematography
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Best production design
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Best editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story
Best costume design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Best hair and makeup
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best visual effects
Dune
Best comedy
Licorice Pizza
Best animated feature
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best foreign language film
Drive My Car
Best song
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
Best score
Hans Zimmer, Dune
TELEVISION
Best drama series
Succession
Best actor in a drama series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best actress in a drama series
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best comedy series
Ted Lasso
Best actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best limited series
Mare of Easttown
Best movie made for television
Oslo
Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best foreign language series
Squid Game
Best animated series
What If…?
Best talk show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best comedy special
Bo Burnham: Inside
