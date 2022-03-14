‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing on TBS and The CW, honored the best in movies and TV with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

Netflix’s Power of the Dog was the big winner in the film category, earning four awards in all, including best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best director honors for Jane Campion.

Belfast was also a multiple award winner, with best acting ensemble and best original screenplay.

Will Smith took home best actor honors for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Best supporting actor and actress trophies went to CODA‘s Troy Kotsur and West Side Story‘s Anna DeBose.

On the TV side, Ted Lasso took home the most awards, including best comedy and best actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively. Succession won for best drama, with best supporting actor and actress honors going to Kieren Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Mare of Easttown also took home top prize for limited series. Lee Jung-jae walked off with best actor in a drama series for Squid Games and Melanie Lynskey won best actress honors for Yellowjackets.

MOVIES

Best picture

The Power of the Dog

Best actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best young actor/actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Best acting ensemble

Belfast

Best director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best original screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best adapted screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best cinematography

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Best production design

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Best costume design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Best hair and makeup

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best visual effects

Dune

Best comedy

Licorice Pizza

Best animated feature

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best foreign language film

Drive My Car

Best song

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

Best score

Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Best drama series

Succession

Best actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best actress in a drama series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best comedy series

Ted Lasso

Best actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best limited series

Mare of Easttown

Best movie made for television

Oslo

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best foreign language series

Squid Game

Best animated series

What If…?

Best talk show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best comedy special

Bo Burnham: Inside

