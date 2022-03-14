Monday, March 14, 2022
Sandra Bullock is stepping back from acting, for her kids

Paramount Pictures

She’s about to launch her latest film, The Lost City, on March 25, but after that, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock is going back to being a full-time mom. 

The adoptive mom of Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, commented to Entertainment Tonight, “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work.”

And now, she says? “…I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

Calling being home “the place that makes me happiest,” Bullock noted her break is,”gonna be for a while,” with her attention focused on her kids, “servicing their every need” and acting as “their social calendar.”

The Lost City stars Channing Tatum as a Fabio-like cover model who attempts a rescue after Sandra’s romance novel author is kidnapped by an eccentric rich guy, played by Daniel Radcliffe. Oh, and Bullock’s buddy Brad Pitt also stars, as a dashing guy who, unlike Tatum’s character, is actually qualified for such a rescue mission. 

 

 

