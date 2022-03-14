Monday, March 14, 2022
Local sports schedule

Post-season play begins on Tuesday when Virginia’s VCU hosts Princeton in the opening round of the NIT with tipoff at 7 p.m.

UVA plays Mississippi State in the NIT on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The ACC’s Notre Dame takes on Rutgers in the opening of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday with tip-off at 9:10 p.m.

Norfolk State plays Baylor on Thursday at 2 p.m. followed by Longwood vs. Tennessee at 2:45 p.m., Richmond vs Iowa at 3:10 p.m. and then UNC vs Marquette at 4:30 p.m. The UNC game will be broadcast on WHEE-AM1370.

On Friday Virginia Tech plays Texas at 4:30 p.m. and this game will be broadcast on WHEE-AM1370. Duke faces off against Cal St.-Fullerton at 7:10 p.m.

