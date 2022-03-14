Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessTips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap
NewsBusiness

Tips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap

By staff
0
3
Juan Moyano/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As we celebrate Women’s History Month, ABC News’ Good Morning America is taking a closer look at the gender pay gap.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that women make 82 cents on the dollar compared to men. And for women of color, the pay is even lower: Black women make 63 cents on the dollar while Latina women make 53 cents.

So what can women do to advocate for themselves and make sure they are being paid fairly?

GMA spoke to TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, who shared some strategies that can help bridge the gap:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleTom Brady back with Buccaneers for 23rd season and ‘unfinished business’
Next articlePete Davidson officially going to space; reportedly fighting with Kanye via text on Earth
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE