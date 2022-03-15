Tuesday, March 15, 2022
HomeNewsPoliticsDoug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19
NewsPolitics

Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

By staff
0
6
Jason Connolly/Pool/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the vice president’s office.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19,” Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vice president, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event [on Equal Pay Day]. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”

Asked if Biden is being tested again this evening given his proximity to Harris earlier, the White House pointed out that isn’t required by COVID protocols.

Biden, as far as we know, was last tested on Sunday, and was negative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleVictims of Seattle crane collapse to receive more than $112 million
Next articleAnti-war protester who crashed Russian TV broadcast appears in Moscow court
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE