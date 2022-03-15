Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Connolly/Pool/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the vice president’s office.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19,” Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vice president, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event [on Equal Pay Day]. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”

Asked if Biden is being tested again this evening given his proximity to Harris earlier, the White House pointed out that isn’t required by COVID protocols.

Biden, as far as we know, was last tested on Sunday, and was negative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

