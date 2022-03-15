‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will land at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Paramount Pictures

The repeatedly delayed Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick will finally buzz the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports.

The movie was originally set to open July 12, 2019, but the pandemic and other scheduling changes scratched multiple planned theatrical landings. Now it will screen as part of the famed fest’s 75th anniversary installment, which runs from May 17 to May 28 in France.

The movie, from Cruise’s Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski, will finally come to theaters in the States on May 27.

A follow-up to 1986’s blockbuster Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick will center on Cruise’s Naval aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, still feeling the need for speed well after most pilots have retired their wings.

Joining him are Top Gun veteran Val Kilmer, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and a cadre of younger fliers including Monica Barbero, and Miles Teller, the latter playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edward‘s Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, Maverick’s bestie who was killed in the first film.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.