Will Smith says there’s “never been infidelity” in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith is setting the record straight when it comes to the “entanglement” his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, had with singer August Alsina.

The 53-year-old actor told CBS Sunday Morning, “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never.”

“Jada and I talk about everything and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever,” he added.

The statement comes nearly two years after Jada, 50, revealed on Red Table Talk that she and the King Richard star had briefly split in 2016 and she then became involved in an “entanglement” with Alsina, 29.

The admission caused a lot of chatter about the couple’s marriage. So, how does Will deal with it all?

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people,” he shared. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

