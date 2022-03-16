Axton man charged with murder

Jacob Raleigh Robertson

On February 18, 2022, at approximately 1:05 am, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call of a subject shot in the abdomen at 964 Southland Drive, Martinsville, Virginia.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and made contact with Ray E. Durflinger Jr, 42, of 964 Southland Drive. Mr. Durflinger had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and subsequently air-lifted to a North Carolina hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He has remained hospitalized since the shooting occurred.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jacob Raleigh Robertson was at Mr. Durflinger’s residence, where an argument ensued outside near the roadway. Robertson produced a firearm during the argument and shot Mr. Durflinger one time. Robertson fled the scene and was subsequently taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Jacob Raleigh Robertson, 23, of Axton, Virginia, was initially arrested and charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony. He was released on bond.

On March 14, 2022, Ray E. Durflinger Jr. succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in North Carolina. As a result of Mr. Durflinger’s death, Jacob Raleigh Robertson has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony. He is currently held in the Henry County Jail with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid