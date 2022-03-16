Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Celebrities lining up before ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show”s finale on May 26

ABC/Randy Holmes

After 19 seasons, more than 3,200 episodes, and 64 Daytime Emmy Awards, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will wrap up on Thursday, May 26 — and Ellen has lined up some big names to help her say goodbye. 

Producers of the series have announced that among DeGeneres’ final guests will be “longtime friends of the show,” including, former First Lady Michelle ObamaDavid LettermanJennifer GarnerChanning TatumSerena WilliamsDiane Keaton; husband and wife Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo; and Ellen’s wife, Arrested Development vet Portia de Rossi.

“The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favorite memories from DeGeneres’ 19 iconic seasons,” the show promises.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show first premiered on September 8, 2003. In May of 2021, and following a toxic work environment scandal that led to the dismissal of several high-ranking producers, Ellen announced she would be ending her talk show the following year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

