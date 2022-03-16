Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNorman Reedus is on the mend after suffering concussion on 'The Walking...
NewsEntertainment

Norman Reedus is on the mend after suffering concussion on ‘The Walking Dead’ set

By staff
0
1
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Fan favorite Norman Reedus is “recovering well” after suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead.

That’s the word from his rep, Jeffrey Chassen, who tells Page Six that the actor, who plays Daryl Dixon on the long-running AMC series, suffered a head injury on March 11 on the show’s Georgia set. 

Chassen thanked fans for their concern, and noted that Reedus “will return to work soon.”

An AMC source told ABC Audio that the mishap will bump The Walking Dead‘s wrap date by a few days.

It was recently announced that Reedus’ crossbow-wielding survivor will join co-star Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, in their own as-yet-untitled TWD spin-off.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Turning Red’ director Domee Shi hopes film inspires everyone to embrace “weird, messy parts of themselves”
Next articleHow athletes can return to exercise after COVID-19 infection: New guidance released
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE