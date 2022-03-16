(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Anna Bernard, 76, of Stanleytown, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Richard Blount, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lee Bosworth, 61, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Pickford Dalton, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

David Deshazo, 65 of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Judy Joyce Draper, 72, of Collinsville, Va., formerly of Mayodan, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Draper family.

George Griffin, 84, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary France Hairston, age 78, died Thursday, March 10, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday March 18 at the Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church (Assembly Building). A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with interment to follow at Fair Haven Cemetery. Collins-McKee-Stone is in charge.

Georgia Hairston, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lucy Thelma Hairston Maddox, 88, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Moore, 83, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William “Paul” Moore, 81 of Martinsville passed on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Margaret Wright Myers, 84, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James E. Peverall Sr., 91, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Peverall family.

Michael Spraker, 66, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nancy Marie Hollandsworth Spraker, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Spraker family.

Steve B. Teeter, 68, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.