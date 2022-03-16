Oscars, by the numbers

Gett Images

With the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 fast approaching, the financial wonks at WalletHub have done a deep dive into the numbers for Hollywood’s biggest night.

For example, WalletHub’s experts say the ceremony costs $42.9 million to pull off. The 50,000-square-foot Oscars red carpet alone, actually 30 rolls strung together, costs $24,700 bucks, and takes 18 workers to install over hundreds of hours.

Speaking of hundreds, the actual cost of the gold-plated prize is $400 — a pittance compared to what it’s worth to a winner’s financial bottom line with future roles, which can jump by 60% after a win, according to the site’s number crunchers.

The most expensive outfit ever worn to the Academy Awards was Cate Blanchett‘s 2014 red carpet look. She wore an Armani Privé dress embellished with $100,000 worth of Swarovski crystals, and her whole ensemble — complete with Chopard jewelry featuring 62 opals, plus a diamond bracelet and ring — was worth a record $18.1 million.

That said, even that was bargain-basement compared to the 128-carat fancy yellow Tiffany diamond Lady Gaga wore around her neck in 2019. The $30 million necklace — a record for any Oscar jewelry piece — was a good luck charm, as she picked up a trophy that year for her A Star Is Born song “Shallow.”

WalletHub also noted it costs $80,000 for a couple to attend the most expensive Oscar party, Vanity Fair‘s post-show gala.

Lastly, an Oscars gift bag can contain more than $200,000 worth of SWAG, the site says. Last year’s offering also contained an NFT of the late Chadwick Boseman that was reportedly worth $1.2 million.

