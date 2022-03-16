‘The Thing About Pam’ co-star Judy Greer wants her own super power in the MCU

NBC/Skip Bolen

Judy Greer can now be seen in NBC’s based-on-real-life series The Truth About Pam, opposite Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, who plays Pam Hupp, a woman who allegedly murdered her friend in 2011 and tried to pin it on the friend’s husband.

In Greer’s long career, she’s has appeared in beloved rom coms like 13 Going on 30, adventure movies like Jurassic World, slasher pics like the recent Halloween Kills, and she also has voiced the spacey, sex-crazed Cheryl Tunt on Archer since the animated series launched in 2009.

Greer is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Maggie Lang, the estranged wife of Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang in the Ant-Man movies. Maggie’s a great mom, and is supportive of her ex-husband’s Avenging, but alas, Greer tells ABC Audio, her character has no superheroic abilities.

“I still wish I had a superpower. I’m still waiting for that,” Greer says, smiling. “I was like, ‘Can…my character just…have like one little superpower, like a baby one, like something tiny that…maybe like rubbed off on her at some point or something? No? Nothing?’…Maybe someday.”

Greer adds, modestly, “I would just like a tiny one, you know?”

As for getting to act in MCU projects, Judy says, “I think it’s always an honor to be asked to be a part of a massive franchise like that, of course. And so now I just want more,” adding with a laugh, “Never satisfied.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if she gets her wish when the third film in the series, Ant-Man: Quantumania, hits theaters July 28, 2023.

The Truth About Pam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and also streams on Peacock and Hulu.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.