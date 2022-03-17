Competitive Exhibit Packet Released for the Henry County Fair

MARTINSVILLE, VA, March 17, 2022 – The competitive exhibit packet is released for the Henry County Fair.

The Competitive Exhibit Packet has been released for the various contests that will be held at the 2nd Annual Henry County Fair, presented by VisitMartinsville. The fair will have a variety of categories that people can enter their items in for a chance to win fair ribbons and prizes. The categories include; fresh fruits and vegetables, canned fruits, canned vegetables and meats, pickles and relishes, bread, candy, pies, flowers and plants, quilts, crocheting, knitting and textiles. The Competitive Exhibit Contests are proudly sponsored by Bryant Radio located in Collinsville, VA.

“These contests are a staple feature of many county fairs across the country, and will give people in our region the opportunity to showcase their agricultural, homemaking and crafts skills”, said Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the Henry County Fair. The packet with the rules, categories and registration form can be download from the fair website or can be picked up at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office.

The Henry County Fair will be held September 21 – 24 on the grounds at Martinsville Speedway, and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on September 24. Anyone seeking more information about the fair can contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at (276) 634-4640 or visit the fair website.