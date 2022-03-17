Instagram suspends Kanye West for 24 hours

Marc Piasecki/GC Images — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Instagram has placed Kanye West on a 24-hour suspension for violating the platform’s harassment policy.

The Yeezy founder, 44, has been restricted from posting, commenting and sending DMs, among other actions, for 24 hours, a spokesperson for parent company Meta confirmed to ABC News. They have also deleted posts that contain content that violates their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

The spokesperson adds that repeated violations will result in further action. Representatives for Kanye had no comment to ABC News on the matter.

The 24-hour ban comes after Ye made several controversial posts aimed at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The rapper has been very vocal on social media about his custody negotiations regarding the four children he shares with Kim, claiming he’s been prevented from seeing his them. He’s also posted about Pete and even dissed him in the “Eazy” song and video.

A recent post about Davidson again referred to the SNL star, saying, “Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

Ye also posted about Daily Show host Trevor Noah and comic D.L. Hughley, who have both publicly commented on the ongoing drama between Ye, Kim and Pete.

What [Kim is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said, comparing West’s behavior to that of his abusive father, who nearly shot his mother to death. “As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?”

In response, West posted a now-deleted photo of Noah from Google that described him as a “South African comedian,” along with racist lyrics to the song “Kumbaya.”

West commented, “All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya…”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.